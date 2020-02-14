Saratoga Springs School District looking to hire amid bus driver shortage

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs School District’s bus drivers are working overtime while the district looks to overcome a staff shortage.

The district has consolidated routes and the entire staff is working extra hours to keep things running smoothly.

“We knew we were a little shorthanded at the beginning of this year, but it’s increasingly become worse,” said Director of Transportation Cheryl Dalton.

With more bus drivers leaving in the coming days, the district is looking to fill about a dozen part and full-time positions immediately.

“Everybody is just working to make it happen and it just really makes you proud because everyone is working so hard,” Dalton said.

Dispatchers, transportation administrators and even mechanics are driving school buses to help out until they can find more drivers.

“It’s very crazy, very crazy. Everybody is pulling together and we’re getting it done right now,” said Dispatcher Wanda Lafrance. “It’s tough, it’s really tough and it’s wearing on all of us,” Lafrance said.

Lafrance and Dalton have worked for the school district more than a decade. Both said this is the worst shortage they’ve seen.

Drivers make about $19.00 an hour.

