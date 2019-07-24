Saratoga Springs police searching for suspect in Phila St. assault

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Saratoga Springs are searching for a man they say assaulted a 35-year-old woman on Saturday night.

Police say the man was riding a bicycle in the area of Phila Street and Nelson Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Saturday when he jumped off and grabbed a passing woman by the head and neck.

Lt. Jillson says an investigator spotted who they believed as the suspect in the area of Union Street this afternoon around 12:30. Says the person on bike fled and led them to the backstretch. No arrests have yet been made. — Ayla Ferrone (@AylaFerrone) July 24, 2019

The victim was able to break the man’s hold and yell for help. She only suffered minor injuries. The man fled on his bike.

Police describe the suspect as around 5’6″, thin, with a darker skin tone, possibly Hispanic, and wearing a red t-shirt. The man was spotted on camera in the area of Putnam Street just prior to the assault.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage in the area should call the Saratoga Springs Police Department at 518-584-1800.