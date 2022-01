Police are looking to identify two suspects in an assault investigation (Saratoga Springs Police Department)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department is attempting to identify two suspects in an assault investigation. Police said the assault took place on Caroline Street on July 25, 2021.

The two suspects are circled in this photo provided by the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

The police department said this surveillance footage may not be the best quality, but they have exhausted all other leads.

If you recognize these people, you can contact Officer Marshall at smarshall@saratogapolice.org or (518) 584-1800 and reference case SS-02046-21.