SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are looking for a woman who went missing from Saratoga Springs on Thursday.

Wendi Anne Latimer, 49, was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants, tan Ugg boots and carrying a brown purse. She is around 5’6″ and 165 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair that is in a very short haircut.

Police said Latimer has schizophrenia and may be in need of medical attention. They believe she may be traveling to either Schenectady or Scotia.