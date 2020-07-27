Saratoga Springs police horses outfitted with face shields

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re strolling around Saratoga Springs, don’t be surprised if you see police horses sporting some protective gear.
Out of an abundance of caution, horses in the Mounted Patrol Unit have been outfitted with face shields.
According to a Facebook post by Saratoga Springs Public Safety, the horses are instrumental in crowd control meaning they have a lot of contact with the public.
Recent protests turning aggressive have also become a safety issue, which raised the need for the masks.
