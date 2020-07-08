Saratoga Springs police holding public discussion on law enforcement via Zoom

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One week after a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration in town, the Saratoga Springs Police Department will have a conversation with the community.

The meeting is planned to take place on Zoom from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event organizers have not yet publicized a link to the Zoom meeting, so watch the Facebook event page for an update when that information becomes available.

Police Chief Shane Crooks and Public Safety Commissioner Robin Dalton are hosting the community conversation—the first in a series—about plans for the police and the city, the murder of George Floyd, and the publication of policies and procedures about police conduct.

According to Dalton, they hope to have the conversation with as many as possible so every voice can be heard. With that in mind, a question and answer portion will conclude the meeting.

