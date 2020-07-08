Saratoga Springs police holding public discussion on law enforcement via Zoom

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
saratoga springs police_197741

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One week after a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration in town, the Saratoga Springs Police Department will have a conversation with the community.

The meeting is planned to take place on Zoom from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event organizers have not yet publicized a link to the Zoom meeting, so watch the Facebook event page for an update when that information becomes available.

Police Chief Shane Crooks and Public Safety Commissioner Robin Dalton are hosting the community conversation—the first in a series—about plans for the police and the city, the murder of George Floyd, and the publication of policies and procedures about police conduct.

According to Dalton, they hope to have the conversation with as many as possible so every voice can be heard. With that in mind, a question and answer portion will conclude the meeting.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG