SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Saratoga Springs will soon have a new police chief.

Current Lt. Shane Crooks will assume the office of police chief on September 7.

Lt. Crooks is a 15-year veteran of the Saratoga Springs Police Department. Prior to his time with the city, he began his law enforcement career with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department where he served for more than six years.

Chief Greg Veitch retired a few months ago.