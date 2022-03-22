SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been charged with criminal mischief after allegedly causing damage to a Saratoga Springs business. The Saratoga Springs Police Department said Michael Gilman, 51, of Saratoga Springs was arrested on March 17.

On Thursday around 6:30 p.m., police received a call from a business owner about a man damaging their storefront. Police said Gilman is accused of causing damage to the front door of Union Hall Supply Company. He was located and arrested a short time later.

Gilman was charged with criminal mischief in the second degree, which is a felony. He is set to appear in city court in the near future.