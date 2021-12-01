Saratoga Springs man arrested for allegedly filing false documents to add gun to pistol permit

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested after allegedly filing false documents to add a gun to his pistol permit. Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Nicholas Monroe, 28, was arrested on November 19.

Police said Monroe allegedly filed false documents with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office in March 2020 to add a handgun which he was not entitled to on his pistol permit. An arrest warrant was issued in August 2021.

Monroe was located and arrested at the Warren County Jail. He is being charged with offering a false instrument for filing, a felony.

Monroe was transported to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office where he was processed and released on an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to appear in Milton Town Court on December 21.