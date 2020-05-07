Saratoga Springs HS honors graduating seniors with Class of 2020 signs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local high school wants its graduating seniors to know they are appreciated even if they won’t be celebrating like how they expected.

On Thursday, staff at Saratoga Springs High School delivered signs to the class of 2020.

Each sign lists the name of every senior and were delivered to the students on school buses with a little help from the transportation department.

Principal Michelle Tsao said a lot of planning went into the day’s event.

“We worked with Fast Signs in Saratoga to put the signs together,” she said. “We did a SignUpGenius so that our staff could sign up. Our administrative team has been really helpful in trying to organize all the different pieces with transportation.”

Many school districts are getting creative on how to honor their grads. This includes a request to Gov. Andrew Cuomo to allow graduation ceremonies be held at local drive-in theaters.

