Saratoga Springs has new site for Code Blue shelter

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs has a Cold Blue shelter for the homeless for at least the next two years.

Officials hope it will be able to start using it by November.

According to Shelters of Saratoga, it’s located at 4 Adelphi St. Crews have been working to get the building ready for this winter.

City officials and Shelters of Saratoga have been trying to find a permanent home for months. But recent sites have been met with neighborhood resistance.

The group said the Adelphi site is within walking distance to employment and other services.