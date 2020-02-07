Saratoga Springs Goes Red for Women

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs is going red for women. The city is partnering with the American Heart Association to bring awareness to heart disease.

While heart disease and strokes can effect everyone, it’s the cause of death for one in three women. The American Heart Association encourages everyone to go to the doctor if something just doesn’t feel right.

It could save your life.

“It’s not always about the elephant on the chest, the excruciating pain, the pain down your arm,” survivor Dr. Joy Lucas said. “It’s not always those things. It simply may be that you have a headache or you feel lethargic. Or you walk up a flight of stairs and you feel like, ugh! Or you can’t do the laundry and the washing. The things you typically do in a day that normally you can do without feeling tired.”

Dr. Lucas also said dental pain could be a symptom.

Throughout the month of February, the American Heart Association will be holding fundraisers for research.

