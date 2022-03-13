SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Throughout the month of April, the Saratoga Springs Firefighters will honor National Autism Awareness Month through a campaign to support autism awareness. The normal uniform for the Saratoga Springs Fire Department will be changed from traditional blue button-up shirts to royal blue shirts, with designs that incorporate Autism Awareness.

Shirts similar to those that will be worn by Saratoga Springs firefighters will be sold throughout the month of March and into the beginning of April, with all proceeds being donated to Aim-Autism. Aim-Autism helps families of those diagnosed with autism by raising funds for schools and organizations that provide education and ABA Therapy.

Firefighters will also participate in several training events throughout the month of April focusing on how to best provide for those with autism and their specific needs. This training is not limited to just treating medical needs, but also how to improve interactions on calls related to fires, alarm activations, searches, rescues, and how to be part of a support system.

In recent years, one in 44 children has been diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. The goal for this month, said Firefighter Chris Stewart of the Saratoga Springs Fire Department, “is to help better explain what the autism spectrum is to the public and to allow firefighters to learn how to provide the best services possible.”