Saratoga Springs declares snow emergency

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Saratoga Springs has declared a snow emergency due to the current winter storm affecting the Capital Region. The emergency was officially declared on February 4 starting at 9 a.m.

The following parking regulations are in effect during the snow emergency:

All vehicles on city streets (except alternate side parking streets), must be moved to a plowed or cleared area.

All vehicles must be moved to a cleared space every 12 hours until 9 p.m. on Sunday, February 6

Except for streets with posted alternate side parking, residents should not park or stand for more than 12 hours. Posted guidelines for alternative side parking should be followed on those streets.

All vehicles in violation of the snow emergency parking regulations could be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.