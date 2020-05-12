Video Updates from Officials

Saratoga Springs cancels summer camps, programs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs is canceling all summer camps and summer programs due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Anyone who has already registered for a camp or program will receive a full refund.

The city also reminded community members that parks will remain open, but playground equipment, basketball courts and other organized activities will not be available. They said if you plan to use a park, be sure to practice all guidelines set by the state and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

