Saratoga Springs buzzing as track season underway

Saratoga Springs is buzzing less than one week into track season.

Track season is officially underway in Saratoga Springs.

“There’s no place I’d rather be during the track season than Saratoga,” Richard Sanzen said.

Sanzen never misses the six weeks of racing in the city. Ever since moving to Florida, he always makes the trek back and stays for the entire meet.

“The caliber of horses, the caliber of trainers, and the beauty of this track is spectacular,” he said. “It’s probably the most beautiful place in America.”

He and others don’t just come for the horses but also the festive lifestyle of this time of year.

“The getting dressed up when we go; I wear a hat, and it’s exciting,” Nancy Buckingham said.

Even residents can’t deny the charming atmosphere over the summer.

“It’s so hard to leave for a summer vacation when you have the track going on,” Kurt Dooley said. “It’s a great time to be here.”

But it’s not just trackgoers cheering. So are businesses like King’s Tavern.

“It’s definitely a nice perk to have track season,” King’s Tavern owner Adam Fitch said. “It is nice and busy for six weeks.”

Fitch said business has been up.

“Friday was a little busier than normal and just having opening day and everyone gets excited about the race track and whatnot, and Saturday was just steady, normal crowd for opening weekend,” he said.

And he’s having a nice time catching up with out-of-towners.

“It’s nice just to, you know, see our regulars that come every year,” he said. “You only see them six weeks out of the year, then they disappear for the rest of the year.”

While the season is just starting, it will go by fast, so businesses and fans alike are taking it day-by-day and savoring the experience.

“It’s all these moments that we remember, you know, every coming to Saratoga, every year being a part of Saratoga,” Sanzen said. “It’s a special place.”

Nearly 34,000 people attended opening day at the race course.