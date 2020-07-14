Saratoga Springs and NYRA address summer season public safety precautions

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials from Saratoga Springs and the New York Racing Association are holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to address public safety precautions ahead of the 2020 Saratoga Race Course season.

Robin Dalton: Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner

John Catone: Saratoga Springs Assistant Police Chief

Glen Kozak: NYRA’s Senior Vice President of Operations and Capital Projects

Pat McKenna: NYRA’s Director of Communications

Under current state guidelines, Saratoga Race Course will be open without spectators from Thursday through Labor Day in September.

