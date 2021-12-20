Saratoga Springs adds first fast EV charging stations

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Power Authority (NYPA) has installed the first fast charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) in downtown Saratoga Springs. The four new chargers are located at the Saratoga Springs City Center.

The fast chargers, located in the parking lot next to Maple Street at the City Center, can be used by any make or model of electric vehicle. They can recharge most of the battery capacity in as little as 20 minutes.

Saratoga Springs fast EV chargers (NY Power Authority)

Four new chargers have also been installed at Stewart’s Shops on Route 9 in Moreau — bringing the total to eight fast chargers in Saratoga County. NYPA has installed 52 chargers at 14 places across the state since fall of 2020.

These new chargers are part of the EVolve NY initiative, which expects to have 70 chargers in operation and another 30 installed but awaiting completion by the end of December. Once the EVolve NY buildout phase is complete, NYPA said New Yorkers will be able to drive any EV across the state with fast chargers capable of recharging their vehicles in 15 to 30 minutes located every 50 miles or less.

Other EVolve NY sites include John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGrangeville, Schodack, Oneonta, Amsterdam, Syracuse, Fairport, Geneva, Watertown, Malone and Schroon Lake.

New York hosts 294 public fast chargers at 131 locations, although they range in speed and some would take more than an hour to recharge big vehicles. Others are Tesla-only.

NYPA said the stations will help advance New York’s clean energy goals by helping decarbonize transportation and reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions 85% by 2050.