Saratoga race horses to arrive at Albany Airport

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Horses will be off-loaded at 7:45 Monday morning at Albany International Airport and trucked to the Saratoga Race Course.

Starting July 16, fans will be able to watch the races and bet on their favorites, but they have to do it remotely.

According to NYRA, “the 2020 summer meet at historic Saratoga Race Course will feature 71 stakes worth $14.45 million, encompassing 39 graded stakes and 18 Grade 1s from Thursday, July 16 through Monday, September 7.”

