Missing vulnerable adult out of Saratoga Springs found deceased

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The vulnerable adult reported missing out of Saratoga Springs was found deceased in Fulton County Friday afternoon.

Michael J. McNaughton, 79, was reported missing Thursday. He was a dementia patient, who police said may have needed medical attention.

Friday afternoon, it was reported that a vehicle similar to the one he was driving was partially submerged in Sacandaga Lake in the Town of Broadalbin. The 79-year-old was found deceased in the vehicle.

The preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play; however, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will make that final determination since he was found in Broadalbin.

