SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce and United Way of the Greater Captial Region are hosting the first-ever Pitch-In event today November 17. The event plans to connect residents with nonprofit organizations throughout Saratoga County for volunteer opportunities.

Todd Shimkus, President of Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce states, “Coming out of the pandemic, we’ve heard a resounding desire from the community about how to get involved and support our local non-profits,” “The idea for this event came from those inquiries, an opportunity to come together, meet some of our non-profit organizations, and offer our time and talents.”

Pitch-In will spotlight six nonprofits from Saratoga County and give them a chance to present a five-minute pitch about opportunities they’re seeking.

The United Way of the Greater Capital Region will co-host the event with the Chamber, uniting two organizations that both have a vested interest in encouraging and facilitating volunteer

opportunities throughout the county and the region. Those who are interested in becoming involved are encouraged to attend and sign up to volunteer. The event will take place on Thursday, November 17 at Putnam Place, 63A Putnam Place, Saratoga Springs from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event is open to those 21 and older and is $5 to attend. To pre-register go to the Saratoga County website.