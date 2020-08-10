Saratoga officials warn of potential low-risk coronavirus exposure

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services on Monday sent out a warning about possible exposure to COVID-19 at a local restaurant.

According to a Facebook post, contact tracers at the Public Health Department determined that Scallions Restaurant is the site of a potential low-risk exposure. An employee who has tested positive for the virus worked on the following dates:

  • Friday, July 31 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 1 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Officials maintain that the infected employee wore a mask. Still, anyone who visited Scallions on those dates should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 like shortness of breath, congestion, nausea, loss of taste or smell, among others.

Contact your health care provider to get tested if you don’t feel well or suspect you have become infected.

