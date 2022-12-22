SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga’s First Night renamed The Saratoga New Year’s Fest is a joyous two-day event including a variety of entertainment throughout the city. The schedule for the fest has been released and can be seen below.
Friday, December 30
- Putnam Place Pre-Fest
- 8 p.m. High Peaks Band
- 10 p.m. Might Mystic
Saturday, December 31
- Saratoga Music Hall
- 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Mini Dance Flurry
- Ellsworth Jones Plaza
- 5 p.m. Ragged Company Duo
- 6 p.m. Fireworks
- City Center Ballroom
- 7 p.m. The Samples
- 9 p.m. Cowboy Junkies
- 11 p.m. Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio
- The Parting Glass
- 7 p.m. Triskele
- 10 p.m. Maggie’s Clan
- City Center
- 7 p.m. Kevin Richards Line Dance
- 8 p.m. Grit N Whiskey
- 9 p.m. Kevin Richards Line Dance
- 10 p.m. Jenny Grace Band
- The Ice House
- 7 p.m. 18 Strings Goes Crazy Horse
- 9 p.m. Son of a Gun
- Wine Bar
- 8 p.m. Andy Iorio
- Bailey’s Cafe
- 7:30 p.m. Keanan & Kribs
- 9:30 p.m. Kevin Kelly
- Putnam Place
- 6:30 p.m. Clare Maloney & Great Adventure
- 8 p.m. Halfstep
- 10 p.m. Deadgrass & Friends
- City Center
- 8 p.m. George Fletcher Blues Band
- 9:30 p.m. Peter Parcek Band
- Universal Preservation Hall
- 7 p.m. Keith Pray Quartet
- 8:15 p.m. Cate Devin
- 9:15 p.m. Jeffery Gaines
- Hampton Inn
- 7 p.m. Moody McCarthy, Show #1
- 8 p.m. Moody McCarthy, Show #2
- 9 p.m. Moddy McCarthy, Show #3
- Whitman Brewing
- 7 p.m. Bob Stump Tree-Oh
- 9:30 p.m. Maple Run Band