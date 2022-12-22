SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga’s First Night renamed The Saratoga New Year’s Fest is a joyous two-day event including a variety of entertainment throughout the city. The schedule for the fest has been released and can be seen below.

Friday, December 30

  • Putnam Place Pre-Fest
    • 8 p.m. High Peaks Band
    • 10 p.m. Might Mystic

Saturday, December 31

  • Saratoga Music Hall
    • 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Mini Dance Flurry
  • Ellsworth Jones Plaza
    • 5 p.m. Ragged Company Duo
    • 6 p.m. Fireworks
  • City Center Ballroom
    • 7 p.m. The Samples
    • 9 p.m. Cowboy Junkies
    • 11 p.m. Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio
  • The Parting Glass
    • 7 p.m. Triskele
    • 10 p.m. Maggie’s Clan
  • City Center
    • 7 p.m. Kevin Richards Line Dance
    • 8 p.m. Grit N Whiskey
    • 9 p.m. Kevin Richards Line Dance
    • 10 p.m. Jenny Grace Band
  • The Ice House
    • 7 p.m. 18 Strings Goes Crazy Horse
    • 9 p.m. Son of a Gun
  • Wine Bar
    • 8 p.m. Andy Iorio
  • Bailey’s Cafe
    • 7:30 p.m. Keanan & Kribs
    • 9:30 p.m. Kevin Kelly
  • Putnam Place
    • 6:30 p.m. Clare Maloney & Great Adventure
    • 8 p.m. Halfstep
    • 10 p.m. Deadgrass & Friends
  • City Center
    • 8 p.m. George Fletcher Blues Band
    • 9:30 p.m. Peter Parcek Band
  • Universal Preservation Hall
    • 7 p.m. Keith Pray Quartet
    • 8:15 p.m. Cate Devin
    • 9:15 p.m. Jeffery Gaines
  • Hampton Inn
    • 7 p.m. Moody McCarthy, Show #1
    • 8 p.m. Moody McCarthy, Show #2
    • 9 p.m. Moddy McCarthy, Show #3
  • Whitman Brewing
    • 7 p.m. Bob Stump Tree-Oh
    • 9:30 p.m. Maple Run Band