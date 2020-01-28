Saratoga man arrested for burglary in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Joshua A. Allen, 29, of Saratoga Springs on Monday afternoon for theft in Coldbrook.

At around 2:20 p.m., officers responded to a reported a burglary in progress on Helen Street. Investigating the area, they found Allen, who matched eyewitness descriptions of the burglar.

Police allege Allen had tools, jewelry, and electronics stolen from the Helen Street residence.

If convicted, Allen faces up to 16 years for second-degree burglary and petit larceny. The burglary charge is a class C felony, and larceny is a class A misdemeanor.