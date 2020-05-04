Saratoga Jazz Festival cancelled, artists to perform virtually

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Performing Arts Center announced the cancellation of the 2020 Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival Monday morning.

The festival was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Organizers said the decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the artists, ticket buyers, and the community.

The two-day event was scheduled for June 27-28. Although it was cancelled, SPAC partnered with local area cafe, Caffe Lena to present “Freihofer’s Jazz Fest Stay Home Sessions.” The virtual event will be streamed during the original festival weekend dates. A line-up of artists has not yet been announced.

“After 42 consecutive years presenting one of the most exceptional jazz festivals in North America, to have to cancel the 2020 Festival is both heartbreaking and devastating. The loss of this event as an exuberant gathering of jazz-lovers is deeply painful – and the economic impact to SPAC, the community, and the many artists who were to perform is incalculable,” says Elizabeth Sobol, President and CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center. “That said, in true Saratoga Community spirit, we are fortunate to be able to partner with Saratoga’s beloved Caffé Lena to bring live performances via the Caffé’s Stay Home Sessions platform.”

SPAC is asking those who already purchased tickets to consider converting the $25 ticket into a tax deductible donation.

Refunds will be offered for those who need them. For a refund visit their website SPAC.org.

