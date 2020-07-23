Saratoga HS grad raises money for the American Red Cross

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local high school graduate united Capital Region students to raise money for the American Red Cross.

Casey Navin, a Saratoga High School alum, created a t-shirt earlier in the year for the Class of 2020. The t-shirts were sold online and raised nearly $3,000. All of the money was donated to the American Red Cross.

“The Red Cross was having a hard time; they had a lot of stuff to respond to,” Casey said. “It felt really good to be able to support them during this tough time.”

Red Cross Eastern New York Region CEO Kevin Coffey said the world needs more people like Casey, a young person with a desire to help.

