Saratoga Hospital’s ‘no visitor’ policy will remain in place

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hospital officials say they will not change the ‘no visitor’ policy currently in place. Governor Cuomo’s recent directive to allow visitation allowed institutions to make its own determination on visitation.

Officials say after consulting with the nurse and doctor leadership they found the safeguards provided by restricting visitation is in the best interest of patients and staff. They say it is especially important with the new travel guidance sent out by the state.

The hospital says they understand the frustration that this may cause families but will continue to assess compationate exceptions. Staff are also willing to help patients set up video calls with their loved ones. The Inpatient Transition Program team available for personal phone calls to families to provide extra comfort and answer questions they may have.

In April elective surgeries resumed at the hospital but with every patient being screened for COVID-19 and no patients were allowed to undergo a procedure until they were clear of the virus.

Hospital staff will continue to assess the current policy. They say the safeguards put in place have helped keep patients and staff safe from catching the virus. Saratoga Hospital has had no hospital-acquired COVID-19 infections.

