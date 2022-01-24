Saratoga Hospital’s founder of critical care medicine program passes away

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Hospital’s Dr. Desmond Del Giacco passed away on January 19, 2021. He was 71 years old.

Del Giacco was the founder of Saratoga Hospital’s critical care medicine program. He also served on the hospital’s Board of Directors for almost 20 years. Del Giacco is one of a small group of “Honorary Trustee” members for the hospital.

Serving in numerous director roles at Saratoga Hospital, the Intensive Care Unit carries his name along with Mary-Lou Whitney. He served on almost every medical staff committee during his 41-year career.

He also served as medical director of Saratoga County Public Health from 1981 to 2022. Del Giacco received the Community Service Award in 2012, the CDPHP Physicians Award in 2007, and the Patient’s Choice Award for Compassionate Physician.

Dr. Del Giacco’s full obituary can be read on Legacy.com.