Saratoga Hospital purchases land on Morgan Street for future development

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Hospital announced it has purchased land on Morgan Street from D.A. Collins Companies for future growth.

The sale of the land was completed on Wednesday.

The hospital says it wants to develop the land for a medical office center.

“We are absolutely convinced that providing healthcare services at this location is the best way to serve our community now and for the long term,” Saratoga Hospital President and CEO Angelo Calbone said.

Aside from that project, the hospital says there are currently no other plans for the site.