Saratoga Hospital leases former Sears location

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Hospital is going to be taking up space at a local mall.

The hospital wants to expand upon its main campus and is leasing the former Sears space in the Wilton Mall. The space is more ethan 56,000 sq. ft.

No patients will be seen at the mall.

The move frees up space at the main hospital campus to better serve the community. Information systems and other support functions will be the first to move from the hospital.

The freed up space at the hospital will be used for inpatient rooms and services.