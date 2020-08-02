Saratoga deli gives away bagged lunches to neighbors in need

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It started with 15 lunches and it grew into so much more. Five Points Deli, with the help of Jennifer McMahon and volunteers, lending a helping hand to their neighbors in need.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold, McMahon had the idea, inspired by a woman who did it in her area, to create bagged lunches for students and kids who might be missing out because of schools closing.

Five Points Owner Maura Pulver loved the idea and said McMahon could distribute them at the deli.

Since they began, the community has come forward each week to donate money to continue the gesture.

One anonymous horseman donated $1,000 for the bagged lunches during NEWS10’s visit to the deli.

Another woman, who has been enjoying the lunches as an opportunity to get some exercise, donating the money she didn’t use for the Marylou Whitney auction to keep the lunches going. She says Marylou would approve.

