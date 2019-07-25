Saratoga Springs waitress thankful for $1K tip

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A server at a local restaurant became $1,000 richer in a matter of minutes.

Nicole Tremblay told NEWS10 ABC it was a normal afternoon at Dock Brown’s Lakeside Tavern in Saratoga Springs until she had one customer who made a big difference. Her reaction?

“Complete shock…wasn’t expecting it at all. He was just here eating lunch by himself,” Tremblay said. “We just had a couple good conversations.”

She didn’t get the chance to thank the generous man. He left before she saw the receipt. But she wants him to know just how grateful she is.

“First of all, thank you so much. I wish there was words I could put together to show how genuinely appreciative I am of this,” Tremblay said. “But there’s literally nothing I could say.”

Tremblay is five-and-a-half months pregnant. She is going to use the $1,000 to begin savings for her baby daughter.



