Saratoga County SO: Halfmoon man charged with sex crime

Anthony C. Lebrecht Jr. (Photo provided by Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office).

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On January 13, Anthony C. Lebrecht Jr. of Halfmoon was arrested following an investigation into an incident that occurred in the Town of Malta on November 14, 2021. On that date, Lebrecht subjected a twelve-year-old female to sexual contact.

Lebrecht was charged with felony sexual abuse. He was arraigned in the Malta Town Court and was remanded back to the Schenectady County Jail where he is being held on similar charges.

He is scheduled to appear again in the Malta Town Court at a later date. Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau assisted in this investigation.

