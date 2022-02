BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has announced that retired K9 Lee has passed away. K9 Lee was assigned to Deputy CJ Brownell.

K9 Lee served the Sheriff’s Office and Saratoga County residents from 2013 until his retirement in 2020. He was certified in patrol and narcotics detection.

The Sheriff’s Office said K9 Lee was often seen at schools and community events representing the agency.