Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

Local

by: Sara Rizzo

Machado

Police are looking for Maxwell Machado (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office)

CHARLTON. N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing man. Police are looking for 33-year-old Maxwell Machado to check on his welfare.

Machado was last seen leaving his house on Jockey Street in Charlton around 5:45 p.m. on January 6 on foot. Police said he was last seen wearing dark colored pants and a dark colored jacket.

Machado is 5’6”, 280 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (518) 885-6761.

