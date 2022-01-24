Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office holds annual Cadet Post awards ceremony

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After missing last year’s event due to complications with COVID-19, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Cadet Post 37 celebrated the accomplishments of its members at its annual awards ceremony Thursday January 20. Along with advisors and cadets, the post was joined by Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo, Undersheriff Richard Castle and members of the Marshall family who have been big supporters of the program for years.

Award winners were as follows:

Cadet Alicia Liptak for attending the most meetings in 2021

Cadet Post Sergeant Robert Robichaud for attending the most meetings AND events in 2021, his 2nd time earning the award

Cadet Post Sergeant Robert Robichaud for earning the 2021 Advisor’s Award which is given to the cadet who not only shows their enthusiasm for the Post by attending meetings and events but also demonstrates professionalism by the way they carry themselves both in and out of the public eye

Cadet Post Sergeant Jeremy Shumpert for earning the 2021 William E Marshall Cadet of the Year Award, which is given to the Cadet who shows extreme dedication to the post and the betterment of its members

In the past six years, the Cadet post has grown from just six members to nearly 30. In a statement Sunday, the post said “This could not have been possible without the hard work of our Cadets, as well as the Advisors and the support of the community and we would be remiss if we did not thank them for their years of support. Some of the many people we would like to thank are – Our friends at the Round Lake, NY Fire Department as well as the Clifton Park Volunteer Fire Department who have always opened their doors to let us use their gathering rooms for our meetings and other special events – We appreciate that immensely!! Local judges, firefighters, and members of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office as well as other police agencies have come in and lectured/spoke with our members about their expertises – these lessons are invaluable to the post and have provided great exposure for our Cadets!!”

Cadet Post 37 concluded by acknowledging Cadet programs across the Capital Region that work together to host various events and combined meetings. The post will look to continue its upward-trending growth in 2022.