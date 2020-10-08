Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office helps with 2020 Convoy for Tots kick-off event

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office kicked off the 2020 Convoy for Tots Holiday Collection Drive. The sheriff’s office partnered with iHeart Media and PYX106 to help the Capital Region Toys for Tots.

The actual convoy will take place at 9 a.m. on Sunday, November 8.

In the six years of the drive, they have donated more than 90,000 toys valued at more than $1.2 million.

Officials said the pandemic has created a huge increase in the number of children who will be needing help this holiday season.

