Saratoga County seniors can make reservations for Valentine’s Day meal

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County is encouraging seniors to make reservations for the Valentine’s Day Special meal. The meal is offered by the Saratoga County Department of Aging and Youth Senior Nutrition Program.

The Valentine’s Day Special will be served at all Saratoga County Gather & Dine sites at noon on February 14. To make a reservation, you can call or visit the meal site of your choice by noon on February 13. Reservations are required.

The meal includes chicken parmesan, pasta with marinara sauce, capri vegetables, a whole wheat dinner roll and frosted red velvet cake. To-go options for the meal are not available.

The Senior Nutrition Program helps provide seniors with daily nutritious meals. The Gather & Dine Program allows seniors to receive meals while socializing with other seniors in their area.

Gather & Dine sites

Ballston Town Hall, 323 Charlton Rd, Ballston Spa, (518) 885-8502 Ext. 28

Clifton Park Senior Community Center, 6 Clifton Commons Ct., Clifton Park, (5180 383-1343

Corinth Senior Center, 22 Hamilton Ave, Corinth, (518) 654-2040

Galway Town Hall, 5910 Route 147, Galway, (518) 882-6070

Halfmoon Senior Center, 285 Lower Newton Rd, Waterford, (518) 371-3892

Mechanicville Senior Center, 178 N. Main St. Mechanicville, (518) 664-3924

Moreau Community Center, 144 Main St. South Glens Falls, (518) 792-6053 Ext 11

Saratoga Senior Center. 5 William St, Saratoga Springs, (518) 584-1621 Ext. 3

All volunteers, staff and diners will adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols. For more information, you can visit the Saratoga County website.