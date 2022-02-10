SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Restaurant Week is returning to Saratoga County on February 17. The event runs through February 24. This year, the theme is Save Our Locals.
“We saw an outpouring of community support with Save Our Locals $20.21, and we wanted to take the opportunity to continue the momentum by reminding our residents that saving our locals doesn’t end now that it’s 2022,” said Todd Shimkus, President of Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce launched the Save Out Locals campaign. For 2021, visitors were encouraged to spend at least $20.21 at a Saratoga County business or non-profit, email a photo of the receipt to the Chamber and be entered to win a $100 gift card.
Participating restaurants will offer special menus for the week, with both takeout and dine-in options. For the Save Our Locals theme, visitors can submit their receipts from participating restaurants throughout the week for a chance to win a gift card.
During the height of the pandemic, the Chamber reimagined Restaurant Week as Takeout Month. This allowed residents to continue to support local restaurants while staying safe with take-out options.
Participating restaurants
- 30 Park, located in the Hilton Garden Inn in Clifton Park
- Morton’s the Steakhouse, located in Saratoga Springs
- Nové, located in Wilton
- The Merc, located in Saratoga Springs
- Taverna Novo, located in Saratoga Springs
- The Front Street Social Club, located in Ballston Spa
- Wheatfields, located in both Saratoga Springs and Clifton Park
- Chez Pierre, located in Gansevoort
- Kelly’s Kitchen, located in Saratoga Springs
- The Mouzon House, located in Saratoga Springs
- Brasserie Benelux, located in Saratoga Springs
- Panza’s, located in Saratoga Springs
- Power’s Inn & Pub, located in Clifton Park
- Bookmakers Restaurant and Lounge, located in the Holiday Inn in Saratoga Springs
- Forno Bistro, located in Saratoga Springs
- Boca Bistro, located in Saratoga Springs
- Morrissey’s Lounge & Bistro, located in the Adelphi Hotel in Saratoga Springs
- Salt & Char, located in Saratoga Springs
- Jacob & Anthony’s American Grille, located in Saratoga Springs
- The Wine Bar, located in Saratoga Springs
- The Brook Tavern, located in Saratoga Springs
- The Wishing Well, located in Gansevoort
- Cardona’s Market, located in Saratoga Springs
- Circa ’21, located in Wilton
- The Basin Grill, located in Schuylerville
- Sweet Lou’s Bistro, located in Schuylerville
- Nanola, located in Malta
- Esperanto, located in Saratoga Springs
- Hattie’s Restaurant, located in Saratoga Springs
- Bowled, located in Malta
- Chianti Il Ristorante, located in Saratoga Springs
- Spring Street Deli and Pizzeria, located in Saratoga Springs
- The Diamond Club, located in Embassy Suites by Hilton in Saratoga Springs
- Mom & Pop’s Rockin’ Table, located in Porter Corners
- Thirsty Owl, located in Saratoga Springs
- The Local Pub & Teahouse, located in Saratoga Springs
- Ribbon Cafe, located in Ballston Spa
- Dizzy Chicken Barbecue, located in Saratoga Springs
Restaurant Week menus for the participating restaurants can be found on the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce website.