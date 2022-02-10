SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Restaurant Week is returning to Saratoga County on February 17. The event runs through February 24. This year, the theme is Save Our Locals.

“We saw an outpouring of community support with Save Our Locals $20.21, and we wanted to take the opportunity to continue the momentum by reminding our residents that saving our locals doesn’t end now that it’s 2022,” said Todd Shimkus, President of Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce launched the Save Out Locals campaign. For 2021, visitors were encouraged to spend at least $20.21 at a Saratoga County business or non-profit, email a photo of the receipt to the Chamber and be entered to win a $100 gift card.

Participating restaurants will offer special menus for the week, with both takeout and dine-in options. For the Save Our Locals theme, visitors can submit their receipts from participating restaurants throughout the week for a chance to win a gift card.

During the height of the pandemic, the Chamber reimagined Restaurant Week as Takeout Month. This allowed residents to continue to support local restaurants while staying safe with take-out options.

Participating restaurants

Restaurant Week menus for the participating restaurants can be found on the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce website.