Saratoga County residents line up for drive-thru food pantry

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mechanicville Stillwater Elks partnered with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY to host a drive-thru food pantry to help those in need during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, many cars lined up for the drive-thru food pantry.

The event was first come, first serve. Organizers say all volunteers will be following CDC guidelines by wearing masks, gloves and practicing social distancing. This food pantry was open for all Saratoga County residents.

Susan Stockman is stepping up for her neighbors and friends by dropping off food at their doors. Stockman came to the drive-thru food pantry to serve those who can’t leave the house right now.

“A friend of mine has lymphoma, he really shouldn’t be going out to the stores, so I have been bringing stuff to him and his family. I also have been getting stuff and making meals for some of my friends,” said Susan Stockman, of Mechanicville.

Organizers came up with a plan in less than a week after the Mechanicville local food bank closed due to a COVID-19 exposure.

“So we mobilized and partnered with the Mechanicville Stillwater Elks Club to get this distribution going and any Saratoga county resident is welcome,” said Betsy Dickson, Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York Director of Children’s Programming.

The drive-thru food pantry included items such as milk, fresh produce, meat, canned goods and personal hygiene items. Members of the Stillwater Elks Club say they are always willing to support those in the community.

“This is just one more way we reached out to help out with the people, especially those who lost their jobs and stuff like that,” explained Edward Zuzick Jr. Mechanicville Stillwater Elks Club Five Year Trustee and Exalted Ruler.

Organizers say they are expected to serve over 400 families in just today. The Regional Food Pantry of NENY say the next upcoming drive-thru pantries will take place in Amsterdam, Cobleksill, Cohoes, Corinth, Glens Falls, Schenectady, and Ticonderoga.

