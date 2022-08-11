BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The infamous connections between Saratoga and Las Vegas might be getting further cred as the Saratoga County History Center teams up with Sin City’s Mob Museum. The partnership between the Mob Museum and the SCHC will begin when museum trustee and University of Nevada Las Vegas history professor, Michael Green, speaks at SCHC’s “Experts Next Door” event on September 21. Green will be talking about the links between Saratoga and Las Vegas.

“We’re thrilled about this because we have hoped for it for a long time,” said SCHC’s Michael Landis. “The possibilities for future exhibits and events are exciting!”

The “Experts Next Door” virtual speaker series was introduced in the summer of 2020 and has featured specialists from a wide range of fields, from archaeology to gardening, mixology to history and teaching. The sessions are free, but donations are appreciated.

Born in Las Vegas, Dr. Green is a nationally-recognized scholar of US history who is an experienced, lauded public speaker delighting audiences with spins and inside scoops. From movies to mobsters to migrants, Dr. Green possesses much information about the Saratoga-Las Vegas relationship.

The Mob Museum works to dig through the history of the age-old separation of good guys vs. bad guys. It features an immersive exploration of the ongoing power struggle between organized crime and law enforcement from the Mob’s origination to today.