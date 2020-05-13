Saratoga County forms advisory group for reopening process

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors created an advisory group comprised of local officials, health and public safety experts, and business leaders to help guide the county’s efforts to reopen the economy.

“This is an emotional time for small businesses owners, in particular. They are seeing their livelihoods adversely impacted, and there’s anxiety because they don’t know when or how to go about reopening,” said Todd Shimkus, President of Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce.

Shimkus says the group will focus on CDC guidelines to allow them to move forward with reopening.

“Hopefully, we can have some greater indication as to how we are doing with the seven criteria that would allow us to move us to Phase 1,” he said.

Thomas Richardson, the Mechanicville Supervisor for Saratoga County Board of Supervisors, says the economy must reopen, but they cannot do this hastily or without regards for the serious public health concerns.

“We want to make sure that we try to get everyone back on track. When we do finally get them back on track, we want to make sure we do it as safely as possible,” explained Richardson.

The group will focus on the phased-in approach for businesses and the precautions all regions must take moving forward, including building and maintaining health care capacity, testing and tracing, and re-imagining telemedicine and tele-education. The group will also coordinate their efforts with the other counties that make up the Capital District region.

The Saratoga County Reopening Advisory Group will be holding their first meeting on Friday at 3 p.m. at the county office building. Members say they are working together to get local businesses back on their feet.

