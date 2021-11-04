Saratoga County encouraging toy donations with 8th annual Convoy for Tots

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is holding its 8th annual Convoy for Tots on November 7 at 10:45 a.m. The convoy encourages toy donations for Capital Region Toys for Tots ahead of the holiday season.

Over 100 vehicles from businesses, organizations and emergency services will be traveling from Ballston Spa Middle School/High School to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. People are encouraged to view the convoy along Route 50.

A drive-thru toy drop off will be held at Ballston Spa Middle School/High School from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for those that would like to donate. PYX106 radio hosts will be there to greet and thank donors.

Over 100,000 toys were donated in the seven previous convoys for children in the Capital Region.