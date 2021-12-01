Saratoga County DEC officer receives Wildlife Officer of the Year award

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga County Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Officer has been honored as the top wildlife conservation police officer in New York. Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Steven Shaw was awarded the Wildlife Officer of the Year Award from the Shikar-Safari Club International.

“On behalf of DEC, congratulations to ECO Shaw on this well-deserved recognition of his dedication to protecting our natural resources and holding those who break New York’s environmental conservation laws accountable,” said Commissioner Basil Seggos. “As this year’s Shikar-Safari Club International ‘Wildlife Officer of the Year,’ ECO Shaw is a shining example of the tireless efforts DEC’s Law Enforcement Officers undertake each and every day to ensure New York’s environment is protected for generations to come.”

ECO Steven Shaw (DEC)

Shaw has served as an officer for 18 years in Saratoga County in DEC’s Region 5. In 2020, he responded to about 300 calls for service, from catching poachers and enforcing fish and wildlife laws to assisting with the hunter education programs. Shaw is also credited with developing a fishing clinic for special needs children in his area, which he has hosted for the past 10 years.

Shaw did not pursue his dream of becoming an ECO until he entered the 15th Basic Training Academy at the age of 32 in the early 2000s. His goal to become an officer dates back to his childhood when he was fishing on the Hudson River with his father and grandfather in the Moreau.

Shikar-Safari International Club was founded in 1952 by an international group of hunters. Each year, the club sponsors an award for the Wildlife Conservation Police Officer of the Year in all 50 states, 10 Canadian provinces, and territories of both U.S. and Canada.