Saratoga County DA won’t open grand jury investigation into Darryl Mount’s death

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen has declined to present the Darryl Mount case to a grand jury. This comes after Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim sent a letter to Heggen in January asking her to open a grand jury investigation into his death.

Mount, who is biracial, died in 2014 after a police chase in 2013. Police said Mount died after he fell from scaffolding, but leaders of the city’s Black Lives Matter movement have called for an investigation into his death.

Heggen sent a letter back to Kim, outlining the functions of a grand jury and their statutory ability to conduct both criminal and non-criminal investigations. She said she reviewed the facts of the case and found no probable cause that anyone, except for Mount, had engaged in criminal activity that day.

In the original letter sent to Heggen from Kim, city officials asked her to also look into ex-Police Chief Gregory Veitch’s conduct of allegedly misleading a reporter. Heggen said a grand jury could investigate a public servant and recommend for removal or disciplinary action. However, Veitch retired in 2019.

“I am ethically bound to exercise my discretion and responsibility as the Saratoga County District Attorney to present cases to a grand jury only in those instances where I have a good faith belief that either a crime has been committed, or a current public servant has engaged in misconduct, nonfeasance or neglect. For all of the foregoing reasons, I decline to present this case to the grand jury at this time,” said Heggen in the letter.