Saratoga County clerk asks for federal review of Green Light Bill

Local

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County is asking the federal government to review the Green Light Bill recently signed into law by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Saratoga County Clerk Craig Hayner wants the Department of Justice to review the law and determine whether it is constitutional.

The Green Light Bill allows undocumented immigrants to receive a driver’s license.

“It is in the best interest of every Saratoga County resident as well as those across New York State to know categorically whether our state lawmakers have enacted a law that conflicts with federal law and if the law is indeed constitutional,” Hayner said in a statement.

Rensselaer County also plans to file a lawsuit regarding the law.

The bill will go into effect on December 16.

