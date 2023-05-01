BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Career Center has teamed up with the Greater Capital Region Career Centers to hold several workshops in May. The events will all be conducted virtually and are free to attend.

The workshops are offered as part of the Saratoga County Career Center’s WorkPays! workforce education campaign. The Saratoga County Department of Workforce Development offers thorough training and employment services to residents through its Career Center, and works with local businesses to bring in and retain members of the local workforce.

The following is a list of all the workshops planned for May. Included are the focuses for each individual workshop, as well as who will be facilitating them.

May 3 at 10 a.m. – Resume Development, facilitated by Rensselaer & Columbia-Greene

May 4 at 11 a.m. – Transferable Skills, facilitated by Warren and Albany

May 9 at 10:30 a.m. – Interview Preparation, facilitated by Schenectady

May 10 at 10 a.m. – Goal Setting, facilitated by Washington and Albany

May 18 at 11 a.m. – Completing Job Applications, facilitated by Warren and Washington

May 23 at 11 a.m. – Overcoming Barriers, facilitated by Saratoga and Fulton-Montgomery-Schoharie

May 25 at 1:30 p.m. – Social Media, facilitated by Schenectady

Online registration is required for all workshops. For more information, please call the Saratoga County Career Center at (518) 884-4170.