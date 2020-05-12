Saratoga County assembles reopen advisory group

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County has assembled a team of leaders to help the county move toward a reopening date.

The advisory group is made up of lawmakers, business owners and health and public safety experts. The group will help guide the county’s efforts to reopen the economy once the region hits the seven metrics outlined by the state.

They will follow guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a phased-in approach for businesses, testing and tracing, and a re-imagining of telemedicine and remote education.

The group plans to coordinate efforts with other counties in the Capital Region.

Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman Preston Allen said:

“While we all recognize that the economy must open back up soon, we cannot do this hastily or without regard for the serious public health concerns. This group will be thoughtful and pragmatic, with the best interests of county residents.”

