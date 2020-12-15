Saratoga County Agricultural Society receives $250,000 grant to rebuild grandstand

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Agricultural Society (SCAS) has received a $250,000 grant from Saratoga County to rebuild the grandstand that was torn down earlier this year.

On November 13, the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors reportedly voted on a grant in the amount of $250,000 matching to SCAS. The SCAS is said to be in the process of finalizing its plans and fundraising to raise the matching funds for the project.

On behalf of the Board of the Saratoga County Agricultural Society (SCAS) and Saratoga County Fair, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors for seeing the value in a joint partnership that provides the financial opportunity to rebuild the grandstand at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds. In keeping the safety of Saratoga County Fair patrons first and foremost, it was with a heavy heart that the SCAS Board cancelled the 2020 Saratoga County Fair for pandemic reasons. Coupled again with putting safety as a priority, the decision to follow professional recommendations and undertake the demolition project of the community’s iconic grandstand structure became apparent. The Agricultural Society which is a not-for-profit organization responsible for hosting the annual Saratoga County Fair was left facing how to financially undertake such an expansive project, especially after having lost an entire year of income because of COVID. Hence, the County’s partnership with the Agricultural Society breathed new life into the project, and while the Fair has been tasked with matching the County’s financial contribution, we remain hopeful that the community will partake in upcoming grandstand fundraising events and support their local not-for-profit. We are so excited to get to host the 2021 Saratoga County Fair with a new grandstand where we can all safely meet again in person! Until then, be proud that we are fortunate to live in Saratoga County where the value of gathering together as a community, in the near future and when it is safe, is recognized. Be well and see you at the Fair!

Those looking to help or make a donation can contact the Saratoga County Fair office at (518)-885-9701 or email susan@saratogacountyfair.org.