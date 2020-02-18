Saratoga Co. officials investigating unattended death

CHARLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an unattended death that resulted in multiple HAZMAT teams responding to the scene.

According to the fire chief, an unknown chemical was found at a home in Charlton.

It’s unclear what may have caused the death.

The fire chief said there is no danger to the public.

Crooked Street was closed but has since reopened.

